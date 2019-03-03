Home

Sandra Cupp Obituary
Cupp, Sandra
1951 - 2019
Cupp
Sandra Lee Cupp, 67, of Pickerington, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East. She was born September 4, 1951 in Columbus, daughter of the late Lyle and Lola McGuire Harper. In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Harper and James Climer. She is survived by her husband, Richard W. Cupp; sons, Jerry (Sherry), Tim (Tiffany) and Shawn (Tiffany) Oliver; sisters, Kathy Tatman and Mary Sellers; brothers, Danny and Mark (Shannon) Harper; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00-6:00 PM at the clubhouse at the Villas at Milnor Crossing in Pickerington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd. Columbus. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
