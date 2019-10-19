Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Daugherty


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Daugherty Obituary
Daugherty, Sandra
1939 - 2019
Sandra Daugherty, 80, of Westerville, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Sandra was born June 11, 1939 to Ronald and Sue (Harrison) Ross.
Sandra went to nursing school at St. Mary's in Clarksburg, WV. She worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes and later retired as a certified case manager at Aetna Insurance. Sandra enjoyed working at the Blendon Township Senior Center after retirement. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, and spoiling all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was married to Robert Daugherty for 56 years.
Sandra will be deeply missed by her; children Michael Daugherty, Patricia (Jeff) Turza; grandchildren David, Jessica, Morgan, Matthew, Jason; great-grandchildren Madison, Braeden, Bentlee, Emmarie, Amelia; brothers Ronald "Hank" Ross, Timothy Ross, Robert "Bobby" Ross; sister Catherine Miller; brother-in-law Jim (Jeannette) Daugherty; sister-in-law Patti Faherty and special family friends Ruth Roese and Betty Gibson.
Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, brother-in-law Michael Faherty and niece Jennifer Daugherty. A joint memorial gathering for Robert and Sandra will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Kobacker Hospice staff and Grant Hospital for their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unverferth House INC 190 King Ave #D, Columbus, OH 43201 or online at www.unverferthhouse.org. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now