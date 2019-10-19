|
Daugherty, Sandra
1939 - 2019
Sandra Daugherty, 80, of Westerville, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Sandra was born June 11, 1939 to Ronald and Sue (Harrison) Ross.
Sandra went to nursing school at St. Mary's in Clarksburg, WV. She worked as a nurse in hospitals and nursing homes and later retired as a certified case manager at Aetna Insurance. Sandra enjoyed working at the Blendon Township Senior Center after retirement. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, gardening, and spoiling all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was married to Robert Daugherty for 56 years.
Sandra will be deeply missed by her; children Michael Daugherty, Patricia (Jeff) Turza; grandchildren David, Jessica, Morgan, Matthew, Jason; great-grandchildren Madison, Braeden, Bentlee, Emmarie, Amelia; brothers Ronald "Hank" Ross, Timothy Ross, Robert "Bobby" Ross; sister Catherine Miller; brother-in-law Jim (Jeannette) Daugherty; sister-in-law Patti Faherty and special family friends Ruth Roese and Betty Gibson.
Along with her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, brother-in-law Michael Faherty and niece Jennifer Daugherty. A joint memorial gathering for Robert and Sandra will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Kobacker Hospice staff and Grant Hospital for their kindness and excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unverferth House INC 190 King Ave #D, Columbus, OH 43201 or online at www.unverferthhouse.org. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019