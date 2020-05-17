Miller, Sandra F.
1952 - 2020
Sandra F. "Sandi" Miller, 67, passed away on May 14th, 2020, at St. Ann's Hospital. She was born in Cambridge, Ohio, on May 24, 1952, to the late Walter B. and Martha F. Miller. She also joins her sister, Marilyn; and niece, Robyn Hayes. Sandi was a graduate of Newcomerstown High School in Ohio and Georgetown College in Kentucky. Sandi was a dedicated Activities Director and Director of Case Management at Twin Valley Hospital, along with various nursing homes in the community. She devoted her life to the chronically mentally ill and their reintegration into society as well as the care of the elderly chronically mentally ill in the community. She volunteered her time with "Signs of the Times Ministry", an outreach group that visited nursing homes providing care and concern to the residents. She leaves to cherish her memory: a sister, Sharon (Tom) Hayes; her nephews Bryan and Brady; special friends: Katy and Brian Fravel, Cheryl and David Shaw, Carol Kay Hughes, and Laurie and Walt Johnson; along with extended family members and friends. She also enjoyed the company of her many furry companions. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks, and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. Her family will receive friends from 4-7pm, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME, 5554 Karl Road in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandi's name to a charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 17 to May 18, 2020.