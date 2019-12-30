|
|
Finney, Sandra
1949 - 2019
Sandra L. Finney, born January 21, 1949 in Columbus Ohio passed away at her home on December 29, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister and mother. She is survived by her son, Matthew; mother, Jeane and brothers, Ronald and Steven and his wife Sherry, and her 2 children, 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1967 and always enjoyed reliving her youth helping to organize their reunions. She worked many years for the State of Ohio and after retiring she worked briefly for the Riverside Methodist Child Care Center which she cherished. Every Saturday she could be found either cheering on her buckeyes or at the movies with her son and brother. Sandra was a 3 time cancer survivor and a fighter in every sense of the word. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers please offer any donations to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research. A Memorial gathering will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, January 3, afterwards family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. To share a special memory of Sandra, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019