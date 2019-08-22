|
|
Robson, Sandra G.
1944 - 2019
Sandra Gayle Robson, 74, passed away Aug. 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by parents Paul and Faye Hutchinson, son Jack Robson Jr., mother-in-law Florence Robson, brothers Larry and Jerry Hutchinson. Sandy is survived by husband of 57 years, Jack Robson Sr.; children, Doug (Kim) Robson, Shelly (Joel) Ward, and Cindy (Dave) Clark; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Don Hutchinson, Juanita (Chuck) Mutters, Raymond (Jackie) Hutchinson, as well as Velma (the late Ralph) McManaway, whom she also considered her best friend; numerous nieces and nephews. Sandy devoted her life to her family. Visitation Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. A special thank you to Mt. Carmel Hospice (especially Dani) for their wonderful care and support, as well as Cindy and Dave. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019