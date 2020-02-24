|
|
Garner, Sandra
Sandra" Sandy" Scott Garner, age 79, went home to be with her Savior on Feb 22, 2020. Born March 20, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio to Herbert and Pearl Ison Scott. Survived by husband, Dewey "Corky" Garner; daughters, Kim Garner and Amy (Adam) Shaw; grandchildren, Anderson, Arrington and Ashlin Shaw. Lifetime member of Beechwold Christian Church, served in various roles; interpreter for the deaf ministry, the wedding coordinator, Sunday school teacher and forwarding agent for Jamaica Christian Mission. Graduate of North High School - class of 1958. She was a radiology and nuclear medicine technician for Riverside Hospital. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb 28, 2020 from 4-7 pm. at the Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd., Cols, OH 43214, where her funeral service will be held Sat. 10:30 am with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment Union Cemetery. Dave Van Buskirk and Patrick Mauger officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020