|
|
Geiger, Sandra
Sandra "Sandy" Darrow Geiger, age 78, of Athens, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Born Oct. 15, 1940 in Greenwood, MS, she was the daughter of the late William E. Darrow and Catherine N. Hicks Darrow. A graduate of Lancaster H.S. (1958), she attended O.S.U. She retired from O.U. Office of Institutional Research in 2004 after nearly 30 years of service. Sandy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alan; a daughter, Julie; a son, James; a daughter-in-law; four granddaughters; two grandsons; three great granddaughters; a brother, William (Barbara) Darrow of Edmond, OK. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law David Glazier. A viewing will be held Friday from 7-9 p.m. at Jagers Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH. A church service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Mill St., Athens, OH. Friends may also call Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. until time of service. All are invited to celebrate Sandy's life. A family-only burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, you consider making a gift to the Sandra Lynn Geiger Scholarship fund, Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701; or to the OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital Guild, O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019