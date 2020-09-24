1/
Sandra J. Parsley
Parsley, Sandra J.
Sandra J. Parsley, age 74, of South Shore, KY, passed away September 21, 2020. She was Born May 26, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her sister Debbie Elias and daughter Madge Parsley. She is survived by her beloved family; husband, Roger Parsley; daughters, Tonya (Ray) Lester, Pepper McNabb; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the proud owner of The Hilltop Dairy Twist for 20 years. She was truly an angel on earth and she will be missed dearly.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

