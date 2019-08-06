|
Jordan, Sandra
1947 - 2019
Sandra K. Jordan, 72, of Circleville, passed away on August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene "Pete" Jordan and 2 brothers. She was a member of Hedges Chapel Church and in the 80's Sandi and her husband Pete were house parents for Pickaway County Boys Home and relief parents for Pickaway County Girls Home. Sandi is survived by her sister, Mimi (Sylvester) Campbell; 1 niece; 3 nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019