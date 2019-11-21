Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256)
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
268 Hill Rd N.
Pickerington, OH
View Map
Sandra Josephson


1946 - 2019
Sandra Josephson Obituary
Josephson, Sandra
1946 - 2019
Sandra K. "Sandy" Josephson, age 73, of Pickerington, died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City Hospital. Born April 26, 1946 in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late George E. and Esther (Strauss) Nichols, she was a graduate of Port Clinton High School and attended Bowling Green State University. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, John Josephson; daughter, Megan L. (Matthew) Green; son, Andrew (Jennifer) Josephson, all of Pickerington; grandchildren, Marlee Green, Mia, Haley, and Kelsey Josephson; twin sister, Pamela (Jon) Hanna, Millersport; sister, Jane (Daniel) Wonnell, Westerville; brother-in-law, Scott (Becky) Josephson, Circleville; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Monday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Memorial service will be held 11 am Tuesday at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd N., Pickerington, with Pastor Brad Gee officiating. Friends who wish may contribute to the in Sandy's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
