1/
Sandra L. (DiPietro) Coey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coey (DiPietro), Sandra L.
1941 - 2020
Sandra L Coey (DiPietro), 79, died 11/08/20, at her residence in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. To share Sandy's favorite quote, "It is what it is!" and that's basically what she would be saying to all of us grieving her death. Sandy was a beautiful, loving, caring, dedicated, hardworking, perfect wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. She made friends easily, never met a stranger, always wanted the best for everyone, and would do anything she could to help others in need. She made a difference with everyone she met, and everyone loved her for the impact she left them with. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan and loved spending the holidays with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved doing activities with her grandchildren, most recently with her buddy Sierra at her swim meets and softball games and her buddy boy Camryn at his football and baseball games. She graduated in 1959 from Reynoldsburg where she met and married her High School sweetheart. Sandy and Charlie were married for 60 1/2 years. She was a former Owner, with her siblings, of Pa Pa Joe's Pizza and most recently an employee at the Board of Elections. Preceded in death by her parents Helen (Fouts) and Ferd Gaulke, as well as her special dog Maggie. Sandy is survived by her husband, Charlie; her three children, Susan (John), Cathy, and Michael; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Jonathan, Anthony (Maria), and Sierra; her great grandchildren, Camryn and Katarina; her siblings, Bobby, Judy and Chuckie; her very special friends, Helen and Sylvia; former daughter-in-law, Cheryl and her daughter, Cassandra; Camryn's mother, Venessa; and several other family members; along with all the friends and kids that called her "Grandma Coey", and last but not least her support dog Cutie Pie. Her family would like to send a "Special Thank You" to all who helped support her during this part of her life journey. At Sandy's request, there will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter Cathy's house on Saturday, 11/14/20, for friends and family who want to come together to share stories of her impact on your life. Please wear casual Ohio State Buckeye attire. To help support COVID guidelines, we will have this from 12-6pm. For address location, please reach out to Sandy's immediate family members or email: cathycoey@yahoo.com. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Messages may be sent to Sandy's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 06:00 PM
her daughter Cathy's house
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved