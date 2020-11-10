Coey (DiPietro), Sandra L.
1941 - 2020
Sandra L Coey (DiPietro), 79, died 11/08/20, at her residence in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. To share Sandy's favorite quote, "It is what it is!" and that's basically what she would be saying to all of us grieving her death. Sandy was a beautiful, loving, caring, dedicated, hardworking, perfect wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend. She made friends easily, never met a stranger, always wanted the best for everyone, and would do anything she could to help others in need. She made a difference with everyone she met, and everyone loved her for the impact she left them with. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan and loved spending the holidays with her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved doing activities with her grandchildren, most recently with her buddy Sierra at her swim meets and softball games and her buddy boy Camryn at his football and baseball games. She graduated in 1959 from Reynoldsburg where she met and married her High School sweetheart. Sandy and Charlie were married for 60 1/2 years. She was a former Owner, with her siblings, of Pa Pa Joe's Pizza and most recently an employee at the Board of Elections. Preceded in death by her parents Helen (Fouts) and Ferd Gaulke, as well as her special dog Maggie. Sandy is survived by her husband, Charlie; her three children, Susan (John), Cathy, and Michael; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Jonathan, Anthony (Maria), and Sierra; her great grandchildren, Camryn and Katarina; her siblings, Bobby, Judy and Chuckie; her very special friends, Helen and Sylvia; former daughter-in-law, Cheryl and her daughter, Cassandra; Camryn's mother, Venessa; and several other family members; along with all the friends and kids that called her "Grandma Coey", and last but not least her support dog Cutie Pie. Her family would like to send a "Special Thank You" to all who helped support her during this part of her life journey. At Sandy's request, there will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be held at her daughter Cathy's house on Saturday, 11/14/20, for friends and family who want to come together to share stories of her impact on your life. Please wear casual Ohio State Buckeye attire. To help support COVID guidelines, we will have this from 12-6pm. For address location, please reach out to Sandy's immediate family members or email: cathycoey@yahoo.com. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Messages may be sent to Sandy's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.