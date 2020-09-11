Leist, Sandra L.
1943 - 2020
Sandra L. Leist, age 77, went to be with her maker, in her eternal home, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 22, 1943. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother Jinx Jones and husband Richard C. Leist. Sandra will be deeply missed by her daughter, Cassie (Robert) Elliott; grandchildren, Olivia (Jarel) Montez, Meg and Ty Elliott; great-grandchildren, Ruby and Eli Montez; brother Roger (Nancy) Duty; step-children, Pennie (Dale) Caradonna-Kinnear, Richard (Michelle) Leist, Bret Herren and Angel Herren; and nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5-8PM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, UA 43221, with a funeral service to be held at 10am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to Clutter's Anonymous-World Service Organization, 184 South Livingston Avenue, Suite 9-203, Livingston, NJ 07039. For a more complete obituary and to view a webcast of the funeral service, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.