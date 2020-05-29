Lynch, Sandra Lea
1942 - 2020
Sandra Lea Lynch, age 77, of Delaware, OH, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born to the late Merwin Bean and Mary Iva Bean on September 29, 1942. She was a dedicated member of Eastside Mission Church. Sandra was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, as well as a loving friend to many. She spent many years volunteering for the American Red Cross and multiple other organizations. Sandra spread love and joy to those around her through her passion for crafts. She spent many days having fun crafting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and grandson Matthew Welding. She is survived by her brother, Stanley Bean, parent of Lauren Bean Heinzman; children, Mark (Susan) Lynch, parents of Jonathan, Joshua, and Heather; Michael (Susan) Lynch, parents of Abby; Valeri (Jeffrey) Welding, parents of Benjamin and Kaylen; Timothy (Virginia) Lynch, parents of Jeffrey (Kasey) and Holly; and 3 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on a future date at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastside Mission Church, 32 Joy Avenue, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.robinsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.