(Randolph) VanLandingham, Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee Randolph VanLandingham, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born to the late Edith (Murph) and Rivington Randolph in Athens, GA on September 27, 1944. Sandy graduated from Athens High School in 1962, attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated from the University of GA in 1966 with a degree in journalism. She married Sam Leroy VanLandingham in 1970. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam and her son, William Samuel VanLandingham. She is survived by her son, John Hammond Taylor of Columbus, OH; her three sisters, Nancy (Larry) Jones of Amelia Island, FL, Betty Randolph of Brunswick, GA, and Kathy (Luke) Mims of Pickens, SC; and her sister-in-law, Marian VanLandingham of Alexandria, VA. Donations may be made in her memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Humane Society. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
Sandra Lee Randolph VanLandingham, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born to the late Edith (Murph) and Rivington Randolph in Athens, GA on September 27, 1944. Sandy graduated from Athens High School in 1962, attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated from the University of GA in 1966 with a degree in journalism. She married Sam Leroy VanLandingham in 1970. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam and her son, William Samuel VanLandingham. She is survived by her son, John Hammond Taylor of Columbus, OH; her three sisters, Nancy (Larry) Jones of Amelia Island, FL, Betty Randolph of Brunswick, GA, and Kathy (Luke) Mims of Pickens, SC; and her sister-in-law, Marian VanLandingham of Alexandria, VA. Donations may be made in her memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Humane Society. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.