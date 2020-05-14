Sandra Lee (Randolph) VanLandingham
1944 - 2020
(Randolph) VanLandingham, Sandra Lee
Sandra Lee Randolph VanLandingham, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born to the late Edith (Murph) and Rivington Randolph in Athens, GA on September 27, 1944. Sandy graduated from Athens High School in 1962, attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and graduated from the University of GA in 1966 with a degree in journalism. She married Sam Leroy VanLandingham in 1970. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam and her son, William Samuel VanLandingham. She is survived by her son, John Hammond Taylor of Columbus, OH; her three sisters, Nancy (Larry) Jones of Amelia Island, FL, Betty Randolph of Brunswick, GA, and Kathy (Luke) Mims of Pickens, SC; and her sister-in-law, Marian VanLandingham of Alexandria, VA. Donations may be made in her memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Humane Society. A celebration of her life will take place at a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Service
471-G Morrison Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 532-5012
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 2, 2020
I extend my deepest sympathy to Sandy's family. I always remember Sandy from our days at AHS as a fun, happy person who always had a kind word and a smile for everyone.May you find comfort in the memories she left which are too beautiful to forget. You are in my prayers.
Brenda Seagraves
May 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. You have suffered a huge loss of a beautiful, gentle and exceptional spirit. Sandy leaves a legacy of love for all who have had the honor to have known her. The Class of '62 will hold her memory in our hearts forever.
Gail Nechtman
May 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kay
Friend
May 1, 2020
Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special guardian angel to watch over you.
Linda Basham
May 1, 2020
Sandy was a 62' classmate of mine at Athens High School. She was an adorable, considerate, and kind person. In fact, I would rate Sandy as one of the loveliest persons I have ever known.

I am a better person having known Sandy.

My condolences to the family.
Jimmy Threlkeld
May 1, 2020
