Litzinger, Sandra "Sandy" Louise
1939 - 2019
Sandra Louise "Sandy" Litzinger, 80, of Westerville, Ohio, died at Mt. Carmel St. Ann Hospital on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Sandy was known as Louise to those she met during her extensive professional career. Sandy was born May 28, 1939 in Somerset, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Eloise Saunders Litzinger. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1957. Sandy completed her undergraduate degree at Ohio Dominican University, Columbus, Ohio. She pursued graduate studies in education and theology. Sandy was awarded a Master of Arts degree from Valparaiso University and a Master of Theological Studies from Catholic Theological Union, Chicago. She received her Doctorate in Ministry from the Graduate Theological Foundation in Indiana. Dedicated to education and ministry, Sandy's early years of service were as a Dominican Sister. She served as teacher and Principal in elementary schools of the Diocese of Columbus. Sandy ministered in the Roman Catholic Dioceses of Columbus and Steubenville as a religious education instructor, consultant, and Pastoral Associate. Throughout her years of ministry, Sandy was dedicated to forwarding the work of social justice. She was honored in 1986 with the Mary B. Lynch Award in recognition of her commitment to justice issues of women in the church. The award is granted by Commission on Justice and Peace of the Diocese of Columbus. In 1989 Sandy began work in higher education, taking the position of Director of the Liberal Studies Program at the College of Mount St. Joseph in Cincinnati. Later she was employed as Assistant Dean in the First Year Studies at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. In 2006, Sandy retired to Westerville, Ohio with her friend and companion, Eileen Kolman. Their household has been a place of hospitality and respite for their families and friends. In addition to Eileen, Sandy is survived by her seven sisters and brothers, Jeannie Litzinger, Columbus, OH, Joanie (Jim) Wilson, Somerset, OH, Louis Litzinger, Somerset, OH, Greg (Suze) Litzinger, Somerset, OH, Jan (Craig) Baird, Dunedin, FL, Jim Litzinger, Somerset, OH, Michael (John) Litzinger Elgin, Tybee Island, GA; her dear friend, Peggy Komada, Newark, OH; nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews that Sandy loved and nurtured; and many loyal cousins and friends. Visitation will be Monday October 21, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, 203 S. Columbus St., Somerset, Ohio 43783 where prayer service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Somerset with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Interment of ashes will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made to , Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43215. www.bopethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019