Pinkham, M.D., Sandra M.
1942 - 2019
Sandra M Pinkham, age 77, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH. Sandra was born on January 14, 1942 to F Rolf and Lillie (Westberg) Morral. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son David A Stewart. She is survived by her husband, Galen T Pinkham of Grafton, VT; her brothers, Frank R and Linda J (Backus) Morral of La Jolla, CA, John E and Dorothy (Chambers) Morral of Columbus; sisters, Ann I and John M Sandor of Richmond, CA, Harriet E and James G Perkins III of Columbus; her daughter, Julia A Pinkham who now manages Pinkham Medical Systems; and her son, Richard E Pinkham and his partner, Renata Pelicicio of New York City. She also leaves grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews uncles and aunts in the US and around the world in England, Spain and Sweden. We have lost a ray of sunshine and the world has lost an exceptional expert on cadmium. She especially enjoyed collaborating on cadmium research with Dr. Richard K Miller and colleagues at the School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester NY. She really appreciated the support of friends like Evie Pappas and Connie Bird who helped her continue seeing patients. The last joys she had to give up were helping her patients and being able to read with her granddaughter. Take two minutes of quiet and see if you can remember a story you could share about Dr. Sandy. You may email condolences to the family at www.DavisMemorialChapel.net "I think of the Dalai Lama as a doctor of the mind offering medicine and specific counsel and cures in the way a great doctor would." Pico Iyer. A service of memory will be held at First Community Church in Grandview OH at 11am Saturday, March 30, 2019. In the beginning of time, the skies were filled with flying elephants. The stars you see at night are the unblinking eyes of sleeping elephants, who sleep with one eye open to best keep watch over us. https://gregorycolbert.com
If you are unable to attend the service, the link to Ashes and Snow above may interest you. Our favorite CD "Love call me home" is available at https://www.hallowell-singers.org. In lieu of flowers, please consider listening more deeply to those who are still alive. Always try to remember her by paying it forward.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019