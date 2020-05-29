Sandra Montgomery
Sandra F. Montgomery, age 63, passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to James Henry Sr. and Eloise Montgomery. She is preceded in death by her father James Henry Montgomery Sr., brothers Dennis, Warren, and Israel Montgomery, sisters Sylvia, Shelia, and Ruth Montgomery. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Eloise Montgomery; son, Keithen (Mona) Montgomery; daughters, Kimberly Montgomery and Victoria Montgomery-Walker, and Babygirl Montgomery; grandchildren, Kenneal, Dominic, Anthony, Michael, Miquez, Akil, Jordan, Legacy, Adrianne, Airyana, Kyla, Llyana, Tiena, Aliyah, Azizah, Sanai; siblings, James Henry Jr., Rodney, Timothy, Shawn, Verda, Sharon (Rodney), Ella (Douglas), Toyia, Sari, Yvonne (Ricardo); and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 12noon at the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Interment to follow at Evergreen Burial Park.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to Jun. 4, 2020.
