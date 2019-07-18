Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Parker


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Parker Obituary
Parker, Sandra
1947 - 2019
Sandra J. (Crabtree) Parker age 72, of Columbus, died unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born at White Cross Hospital in Columbus on May 30, 1947. She is the daughter of Ralph and Edith (Russell) Crabtree, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband Frederick F. Parker, who she married on December 29, 1965 in Westerville, Ohio, brother Eugene Crabtree, and sister Marjoria (Hamilton) Mann. She was actively involved in the local Girl Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America for many years in the Columbus area. Graduate of Eastmoor High School class of 1965. She is survived by her children, Timothy (Bonnie) Parker of Stoustville, Ohio, Kimberly (Joe) Parker-Black of Columbus, James (Lucinda) Parker of Heath; grandchildren, Jessica Parker (Justin Foster-Starr), Courtney (Ryan) Mullins, Trevor Parker (Hannah Jordan); great grandchildren, Sarah Jane Parker and Addilyn Grace Mullins; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Little One. Friends and family may call Sunday July 21, 2019 from 2-5 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. where funeral service will be held Monday July 22, 2019 10:00 AM. Craig Arnold officiating. Interment to follow at Lucasville Cemetery, Lucasville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or the . www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now