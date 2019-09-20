Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Sandra Reedy Stuttle


1945 - 2019
Sandra Reedy Stuttle Obituary
Reedy Stuttle, Sandra
1945 - 2019
Sandra Reedy Stuttle, 73, passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Sept. 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Sherman and Mabel Reedy, brother Jimmie Darrell, daughter Cassandra Jo Stuttle and infant daughter Jane Ellen Schleppi. Sandy is survived by children, John (Brandi) Schleppi-Burke, Rhonda (David) Knight, and Holli Stuttle; grandchildren, John David Jr., Heather (Vinson) Dalton, Brandon (Courtney) Slone, Sarah Slone, Cameron Hutchison, Alexander Burke, Elizabeth Burke, Jhair Stuttle, Alexandria (Kevin) Hammelt, Jaylyn Stuttle, and LeTrell Stuttle; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Cathey (Estill) Caudill; nieces, Tera (Bill) Thissen and Nikki Robinson-McDonald; great-nieces and nephews. While attending Grove City High School, Sandy won the Betty Crocker cooking award. Her nickname in school was "Speedy Reedy." Sandy graduated from Nursing School in 1965, and then worked in the Children's Hospital NICU. Following that she worked at Doctors North with the Cardiology Department. Sandy retired from her nursing career after 45 years. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her children and grand-babies. Sandy attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Grove City. Visitation Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 from 1pm until the time of Funeral Service at 4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A special thank you to her friends and family and the staff at Monterey Care Center in Grove City.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
