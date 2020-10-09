Sandra Roberts

Roberts, Sandra
1940 - 2020
Sandra K. Roberts, age 80, of Columbus, formerly of Pickerington, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born March 26, 1940 in Zanesville to the late Frederick A. and Betty (Lewis) Blake. She was a retired benefits counselor with the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, and was a member of OES. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Wayne Roberts in 1997; and her son, Darren Roberts in 2008. She is survived by her children, Wayne Roberts, Jr., Debbie (Dan) Russell, and Jodi (Matt Nichols) Roberts; grandchildren, Tim (Gwen) Knezovich and Sam Steppe; sister-in-law, Marty Jones; beloved niece and nephew; and many cherished friends. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-5 pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Private family graveside service and interment will be at a later date at Zanesville Memorial Park. Masks are required in the funeral home and social distancing must be observed. Friends who wish may contribute to the Columbus Alzheimers Care Center, 700 Jasonway Ave., Columbus OH 43214 in Sandra's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com