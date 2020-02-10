The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Sandra Santa-Emma Kemerer


1961 - 2020
Sandra Santa-Emma Kemerer was born on November 24, 1961 in Cleveland, Ohio and died on February 9, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 58 years old. She is survived by her husband, Charles Kemerer; and daughters, Erin and Sara Kemerer. Services entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Stephanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
