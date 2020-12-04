Schaile, Sandra

1945 - 2020

Sandra "Sandy" K. Phelps Schaile, 75, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Sandy was born in Columbus on October 18, 1945, to Chauncey "Mike" and Dorothy Phelps. Sandy is a 1963 graduate of Linden McKinley High School, where she met the love of her life, Gary Schaile. Sandy is known for her passion for gardening and kept a lovely flower garden at her home. She enjoyed traveling, particularly to the beach, including trips to Jacksonville Beach in Florida and beaches in the Carolinas. She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and a cherished friend. She will be remembered for her outgoing personality, caring nature, and her love for her family. Sandy is preceded in death by her father Mike Phelps, her infant son Joshua Schaile, one brother-in-law, and three sisters-in-law. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Gary Schaile; her mother, Dorothy Phelps; her brother, Phil Phelps (Glenda); her two sons, Mike (Jennie Evans) Schaile and Jason (Jen) Schaile; her beloved granddaughter, Amber Schaile; brother-in-law, Gale (Brenda) Schaile; sister-in-law, Carol Larrick; many nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME. A graveside service will be held at a future date for Sandy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in her name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



