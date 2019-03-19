|
Sowards, Sandra
1951 - 2019
Sandra Ann Sowards, 68, of Delaware, passed away March 16, 2019. Sandra was born January 16, 1951 to Wilford Belville and Ruth (Thomas) North. She was married to Steve Sowards for 17 years. Sandra will be deeply missed by her husband; children, Anthony Catalogna, Matthew Catalogna; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10am at Newcomer NE Chapel with Alfred Covington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019