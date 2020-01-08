Home

Sandra Viviano

Viviano, Sandra
1956 - 2019
Sandra Brooslin Viviano, 63, beloved wife of Ralph L. Viviano, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 with family by her side. Born and raised in Springfield, MA, Sandra started her retail career at Casual Corner as a merchant and transitioned to the head of Human Resources at Victoria's Secret (NY Operations), Lerner New York, New York & Company, Neiman Marcus Group, Thirty-One Gifts, and David Yurman Jewelers. Together for 35 years, Ralph and Sandra enjoyed a loving marriage and with his unconditional care and support, Sandra handled her ALS diagnosis with grace and dignity. Along with her husband, she also leaves her mother, Shirley (Lipman) Brooslin; sisters, Barb Brooslin and Sharon Chesley; children, Ralph Viviano III, Gina Viviano, Anna (Viviano) Mailloux; and five grandchildren. Donations in Sandra's memory can be made to the South Carolina ALS Association (http://websc.alsa.org) or Hospice Care of the Lowcountry (https://hospicecarelc.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
