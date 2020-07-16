1/
Sandra Watrus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Watrus, Sandra
Sandra "Sandy" (Romine) Watrus, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A lifelong employee in the food service industry. Sandy, along with her husband Rick, opened their own restaurant, Pearl's Diner in 2011 located in Logan, Ohio. Pearl's finalized her lifelong dream and is a popular restaurant for the local residents and tourists. Sandy is survived by her husband, Rick Watrus; siblings, Larry (Cheryl) Romine, Bev (Denny) Welch, Troy Romine; and sister-in-law, Tracy Romine; children, Scott (Kem) Hessler, Vernon (Shelly) Hessler, Rick (Emily) Watrus, Nikki (Mahlen Jones) Fox; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Jo and Ray Romine, brother Randy Romine and sister-in-law Jackie Romine. A memorial service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Rd. 234, Logan, Ohio 43138, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3pm with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio. LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved