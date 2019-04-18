|
|
Wisecarver, Sandra
1947 - 2019
Sandra Lynne (Ohlandt) Wisecarver, 72, of Pickerington, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her residence. Born on January 20, 1947 to the late Henry and Winifred Ohlandt, Sandy was a 1965 graduate of Nutley High School in Nutley, NJ and attended The University of Cincinnati. She worked at The Tea Room in old Pickerington, the Lenox Inn in Reynoldsburg, and at several properties for Mid-Ohio Development Company in Groveport. Sandy loved traveling and was an avid bird-watcher. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Dean B. Wisecarver; children, Dane P. Wisecarver of Laurelville and Jennyfer L. (Eric) Young of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Coral, Andy, and Elijah Young; and sister, Judith W. (Kauko) Aro of Mooresville, NC. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced later this year. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019