Yates, Sandra
1956 - 2020
Sandra K. Yates, age 63, of Canal Winchester, died unexpectedly Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late H. Alfred and Nora E. (Myers) Yost. Sandra is survived by her daughter and best friend and son-in-law, Megan and Chris Maturkanich; sisters, Barb (Jeff) Chapman and Shirley Yost; brother, Ken (Leah Ann) Yost; sister-in-law, Toyia Yates; several nieces, nephews and many friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tania Elizabeth Rose Yates and aunt, Helen Myers. Sandra worked for National City Bank, BankOne/Chase, and GC Services for many years. Friends may call 4-6 pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 to celebrate her 64th birthday at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232. Private interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Those who wish may contribute to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177, in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Sandra's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020