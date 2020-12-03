Brenner, Sandy
1949 - 2020
Sandy Brenner, 71, of Westerville/Galena, Ohio, peacefully passed away November 28, 2020, in her home. She was born on November 15, 1949, to Robert and Betty Pratt, in Newark, Ohio. She married John on August 25, 1979, also in Newark. Sandy graduated from Newark High School in 1967. Sandy always wanted to be a nurse. That became a reality when she became a RN in 1984, and then earning her BSN degree from Ohio University in 1988. She served in many capacities, but loved being a hospice nurse. Over the years she was an active member of First United Methodist Church (Newark, Ohio), Memorial Presbyterian Church (Midland, Michigan), and Liberty Presbyterian Church (Delaware, Ohio). She was also a long term, faithful participant in Kairos Prison Ministry and Bible Study Fellowship. Sandy was a true advocate for the underdog. Whether that be her hospice patients, the residents at ORW, Syrian refugees, or the lonely person in the church pew. Sandy had the unique ability to touch everyone she met. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her husband, John Brenner; son, Michael Brenner; daughter-in-law, Dr. Amy Brenner; and grandson, Michael. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Elizabeth Ann Acord. All are welcome to an outdoor Memorial Service to be held at Liberty Presbyterian Church (Pathway to the Son) on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2pm. An interment service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that donations be made to Bible Study Fellowship or TMS Global. Online condolences and a Video Tribute are available at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com