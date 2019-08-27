|
Davis, Sandy Lee "Sandy"
1944 - 2019
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Davis, age 75, of Galloway, passed away August 26, 2019 at Kobacker House. She was born May 15, 1944 in Reading, PA to the late Donald and Doris Beam. She was the founder and operator of Coiffeurs by Sandy A DaSalon for 31 years. She was preceded in death by her sister Sally Frees. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Parks L. Davis Sr.; sons, Parks L. (Kristin) Davis Jr. and Shawn D. (Jennifer) Davis; grandchildren, Aubrey R. Davis, Parks A. Davis, Caleb D. Davis and Kylie J. Davis; sisters, Ann Shaner and Helen Diana; and brother, Donald Beam. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday. Pastor Vickie Yoder officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The in Sandy's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019