Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandy Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandy Lee "Sandy" Davis


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandy Lee "Sandy" Davis Obituary
Davis, Sandy Lee "Sandy"
1944 - 2019
Sandra Lee "Sandy" Davis, age 75, of Galloway, passed away August 26, 2019 at Kobacker House. She was born May 15, 1944 in Reading, PA to the late Donald and Doris Beam. She was the founder and operator of Coiffeurs by Sandy A DaSalon for 31 years. She was preceded in death by her sister Sally Frees. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Parks L. Davis Sr.; sons, Parks L. (Kristin) Davis Jr. and Shawn D. (Jennifer) Davis; grandchildren, Aubrey R. Davis, Parks A. Davis, Caleb D. Davis and Kylie J. Davis; sisters, Ann Shaner and Helen Diana; and brother, Donald Beam. Friends may visit Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral service will be held 10 AM Friday. Pastor Vickie Yoder officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The in Sandy's memory. Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now