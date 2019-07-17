Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Sandy Riley


1960 - 2019
Sandy Riley Obituary
Riley, Sandy
1960 - 2019
Sandy Riley, age 59 of Columbus, passed away at her residence on July 16, 2019. She was born on February 13, 1960 to the late Jan and Maisie (Tate) Wawerek in Bankstown, Australia. Sandy is survived by husband Michael Riley, children Jason, Keith and Mekaela Riley, grandchildren Adilyn, Carter and Oliver Riley, Kyle Riley Krueger, siblings Julie McGucken and John Wawerek. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sister Debra Bowers. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed, in Sandy's name to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Full obituary will be at www.NewcomerFamily.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019
