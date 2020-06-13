Lowe, Sanford
Sanford Wolf Lowe age 82, Friday June 12, 2020 at his residence. Preceded in death by wife, Judy Lowe. Survived by children, Cindy Lowe, Karen (Wade) Light, Jimmy (Amanda) Lowe; grandchildren, Emma, Kate, Riley and Jake; many other loving family and friends. Private graveside service and interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.