Wohlstein, Sanford
1951 - 2020
Sanford "Sandy" Wohlstein, age 69, died Monday, June 8, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Martin and Ruth Wohlstein. Sandy is survived by his wife, Linda (Lynn) Wohlstein, sister Susan (Sandy) Schwartz, brother, Jeff (Rise) Wohlstein and six nieces and nephews, as well as his five adoring dogs. Sandy graduated from Eastmoor High School and attended Franklin University. He worked in the automotive industry for more than 40 years. He owned and operated Custom Fleet and Auto Body until selling the company in 2017. Sandy was a devout sports fan who loyally followed and cheered for his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals. A private service and Internment will be held Wednesday, June 17 at the Temple Israel Cemetery, Performance Way. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Cherished Cockers, a dog rescue in Mentor, Ohio. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.