Sanfred J. Tyser
1934 - 2020
Tyser, Sanfred J.
1934 - 2020
Sanfred J. Tyser, age 85, passed away September 12, 2020. "Handy Sandy" could build and fix almost anything. His personality and stylish mustache left an indelible impression on everyone he met. He freely expressed his opinion in his booming voice and had a laugh like no other. He was a Purdue graduate and proud Boilermaker. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and "moldy fig" jazz. His eclectic hobbies included ham radio, Hot Jazz Society, and sailing. He loved Skyline Chili and SpongeBob. He enjoyed road trips with his true love Annie, including treks to Amish Country to meet with dear friends, Martin and Joan, and to New Orleans to visit daughter Lisa, eat great food, and hear jazz at Preservation Hall. Preceded in death by his parents Sheridan and Ruth Tyser, brother-in-law Joseph Salm, son-in-law David Brand, father-in-law and best friend Samuel Mendelson and grandson Benjamin Tyser. He is survived by his wife, Anne Mirman-Tyser; children, Julie (Don Tipton) Brand and Lisa Mirman; sister, Harriet Salm; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Maxine Mendelson; grandchildren, Andrew and Sophie Brand, Isaac and Isabelle Tipton; many nephews and nieces, including, Dan, Paul and Steve Salm; Scott, Michal, Levi, Gabi and Sammy Mendelson; and his best buddy and constant companion, Sparky. Also survived by Matthew (Susan) Tyser and Monica (Tim) Pavuk. A private graveside service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, September 16, at Forest Lawn - Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandy's memory can be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio www.dsaco.net or Temple Israel www.templeisrael.org . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forest Lawn - Temple Israel Section
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
