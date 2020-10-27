1/1
Sara Glover Clark, age 84, of Lancaster, died Oct 23, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on October 30, 1935 in Columbus to the late Elmer and Blanche Wynn Glover. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Dorcas Circle, and the AT&T Pioneers. She was a project engineer at SBC and AT&T. Sara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ray Clark; daughter, Christine (Mike) Greely; step daughter, Christine Caldwell; Kelly (Ted) Brock; grandchildren, Carly (Charles) Smith, Kayla (Steven Rhodes) Neal, Joel Greely, Shelly (Vernon) Hessler, Jennette (Greg) Lawson, Allison Herren, Mandy (Cole Bragg) Mongolier, Mathew (Jenny) O'Brien, Ash (Tiffany) O'Brien; many great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Sue Clark, and Pat Wilburn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Blanche and Elmer Glover. A funeral service will take place at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster at 11:30AM today, officiated by Dr. Rev. Alice Wolfe. Family and friends may then meet for a committal service which will take place at 1PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9AM until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in Sara's name to the Columbus Life Member Pioneers c/o Keith Eaton, 5548 Hazelwood Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Committal
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
October 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family.
Olivedale Senior Center
October 25, 2020
We will miss Sara’s wit and friendly disposition. Her smile was contagious and we enjoyed her kind words of encouragement.

Gary and a Margie Swope
Meadow Ridge Condo
Swope
Friend
