|
|
James, Sara Courtney
1986 - 2019
Sara Courtney James, age 33, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Sara was an effervescent old soul with a contagious smile, a mischievous sparkle in her eyes, and a joy for life that others aspired to achieve. She was fiercely loyal to everyone graced by her love, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sara devoted her life to her children, Cole, Greyson, and Teagan. She has never been more proud than she was as the quintessential enthusiastic football mom, rowdy in the stands, cheering on Cole. She will be looking down, cheering you on always, Colie. Sara was a grateful daughter; she enjoyed fishing with her Dad and spending time with her Mama. She knew precisely how beloved she was by both. She also leaves to cherish her memory: her loving fiancé, Jeff Adcock; Barbara and Dwight James, her parents; sisters, Melissa (Adam) Myers, Rebecca James, and Christina Rivera; her nephews, Tucker, Evan and Wesley. Sara was always "searching for the God of her understanding"; we are comforted by the thought of her resting peacefully with her God. Friends may gather on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1-2pm at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 6699 N. High Street in Worthington, where a Memorial Service will follow at 2pm that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Autism Society of Ohio: https://autismohio.org/donate. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019