The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Courtney James


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Sara Courtney James Obituary
James, Sara Courtney
1986 - 2019
Sara Courtney James, age 33, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Sara was an effervescent old soul with a contagious smile, a mischievous sparkle in her eyes, and a joy for life that others aspired to achieve. She was fiercely loyal to everyone graced by her love, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Sara devoted her life to her children, Cole, Greyson, and Teagan. She has never been more proud than she was as the quintessential enthusiastic football mom, rowdy in the stands, cheering on Cole. She will be looking down, cheering you on always, Colie. Sara was a grateful daughter; she enjoyed fishing with her Dad and spending time with her Mama. She knew precisely how beloved she was by both. She also leaves to cherish her memory: her loving fiancé, Jeff Adcock; Barbara and Dwight James, her parents; sisters, Melissa (Adam) Myers, Rebecca James, and Christina Rivera; her nephews, Tucker, Evan and Wesley. Sara was always "searching for the God of her understanding"; we are comforted by the thought of her resting peacefully with her God. Friends may gather on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 1-2pm at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 6699 N. High Street in Worthington, where a Memorial Service will follow at 2pm that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Autism Society of Ohio: https://autismohio.org/donate. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now