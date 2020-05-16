Maroscher, Sara
1973 - 2020
Sara Catherine Maroscher, age 46 of Lewis Center, passed away May 14, 2020. Family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020.