Sara W. Kilmer
Kilmer, Sara W.
Sara W Kilmer, 89, of Gahanna, Oh, passed away in her sleep Tues Oct 20, 2020. Born August 25, 1931 in Columbus, OH. She was the daughter of George Wickiser and Oma Wickiser along with her sisters and brother, Dorothy Back Overfield, Margie Hessler, Jean Kellett, Eileen "Ike" Kellett, and George "Bud" Wickiser. She is survived by her children, Erich Kilmer and his wife, Patty of Cary, NC, and Mary Decker and her husband, Michael Decker of New Florence, PA; her grandchildren, Claire Kilmer Shepard, Katelyn Kilmer, Kristen Butler, Carl Marsh, Samantha Marsh, and Shawn Kilmer; and her great grandchildren, Brian Lavely, Aurora Butler, and Evelynn Butler. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Erich V Kilmer. "With her last breath on Earth, she took her first breath in Heaven"

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
