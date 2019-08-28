|
Allen, Sarah
1919 - 2019
Sarah Virginia Allen left this earthly camp and stepped peacefully into the tent of God on August 27, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1919. Preceded in death by husband Herbert, son Robert L, parents and 3 siblings. Survived by daughter, Jeanne (David) Reese; sons, David (Susan), Richard (Debra); and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Central Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Newcomer NE Chapel at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019