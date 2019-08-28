Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer NE Chapel
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer NE Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Allen


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Allen Obituary
Allen, Sarah
1919 - 2019
Sarah Virginia Allen left this earthly camp and stepped peacefully into the tent of God on August 27, 2019. She was born on December 12, 1919. Preceded in death by husband Herbert, son Robert L, parents and 3 siblings. Survived by daughter, Jeanne (David) Reese; sons, David (Susan), Richard (Debra); and numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Central Ohio. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Newcomer NE Chapel at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now