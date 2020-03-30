Home

POWERED BY

Services
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Belcastro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Belcastro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Belcastro Obituary
Belcastro, Sarah
Sarah Elizabeth (Fragale) Belcastro, 88, of Columbus, OH, passed away on March 26, 2020. Sarah was born to Anthony and Carrie (Barile) Fragale in Clarksburg, WV. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony "Tony", parents, brother Raymond Fragale, sister Katherine Young and great-grandson Leyton Glupker. She is survived by her children, Paula (Larry Irvine) of Columbus, OH, Dr. Marc (Kim) of Dayton, OH, Perry (Rachel) of Mason, OH; grandchildren, Marc II (Rachelle), Bethany (Dr. Joshua Glupker), Dr. Brittany (Jason Hubbell), Jake, Joseph, and Brock; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lockwood of Rockford, IL; and many nephews, nieces, and friends. If desired, contributions in honor of Sarah may be made to the Life Enrichment Center at www.DaytonLEC.org or the Central Ohio at www.alz.org/centralohio. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. For full obituary visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -