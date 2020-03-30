|
Sarah Elizabeth (Fragale) Belcastro, 88, of Columbus, OH, passed away on March 26, 2020. Sarah was born to Anthony and Carrie (Barile) Fragale in Clarksburg, WV. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony "Tony", parents, brother Raymond Fragale, sister Katherine Young and great-grandson Leyton Glupker. She is survived by her children, Paula (Larry Irvine) of Columbus, OH, Dr. Marc (Kim) of Dayton, OH, Perry (Rachel) of Mason, OH; grandchildren, Marc II (Rachelle), Bethany (Dr. Joshua Glupker), Dr. Brittany (Jason Hubbell), Jake, Joseph, and Brock; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Lockwood of Rockford, IL; and many nephews, nieces, and friends. If desired, contributions in honor of Sarah may be made to the Life Enrichment Center at www.DaytonLEC.org or the Central Ohio at www.alz.org/centralohio. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. For full obituary visit www.egan-ryan.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020