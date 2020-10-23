1/1
Sarah C. Reid
1933 - 2020
Sarah C. Reid, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 4, 1933 to the late Milo and Helen Clapp. Preceding her in death is step-mother Helen Young and step-brother Ivor Young. Sarah was always so kind to friends and strangers alike and had the ability to make everyone feel special. She is remembered for her thoughtfulness, kindness and love. Sarah loved her family and arranged reunions at wonderful destinations. Sarah will be deeply missed by her husband of 62 years, Bob Reid; daughters, Beth Hess, Diane (Forest) Horne, and Nancy Postle; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, William Clapp; and son-in-law, Herb Postle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Barry Pffaf Lewy Body Dementia Research Fund. Checks should be made payable to The Ohio State University Foundation and in the memo write Barry Pffaf Lewy Body Dementia Research Fund, #315715. Send to: PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112. Due to the restrictions of Covid, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
