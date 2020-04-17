|
Cannella, Sarah
1932 - 2020
Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully at home. She was born in NY to Morris and Martha Schwartz on October 6, 1932 and enjoyed growing up with 6 sisters, 1 brother, and lifetime best friend. She married Arthur Cannella and raised 2 children, Mark and Karen. She also loved and spoiled 2 grandchildren, Danielle and Miranda. Sarah was involved both as a volunteer and politically in the town she loved. She was a remarkable asset for the city of Reynoldsburg. The Cotner Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit Cotnerfuneralhome.com for condolences and a slide show.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020