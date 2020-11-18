1/
Sarah Edgerton
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edgerton, Sarah
1925 - 2020
Sarah Catherine Edgerton, age 95, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on June 6, 1925 in Switchback, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Nina Cody and Betty Patterson, brother General James Scott, husband Pink Edgerton Jr., daughter Rosetta R. Brown. Mourning her passing are her son-in-law, John G. Brown; three grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Sarah came to Columbus in her youth working several jobs before retiring from OSU Wexner Medical Center in 1990. She was a league bowler and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Family will receive friends from 11am-12pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Funeral service will begin promptly at 12pm with Pastor Roderick Peeks Sr. officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A special thanks to Curtis E. Adams and Andrea Adams for their loving care and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved