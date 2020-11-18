Edgerton, Sarah

1925 - 2020

Sarah Catherine Edgerton, age 95, passed away on November 14, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on June 6, 1925 in Switchback, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Nina Cody and Betty Patterson, brother General James Scott, husband Pink Edgerton Jr., daughter Rosetta R. Brown. Mourning her passing are her son-in-law, John G. Brown; three grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Sarah came to Columbus in her youth working several jobs before retiring from OSU Wexner Medical Center in 1990. She was a league bowler and enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed deeply by all who knew her. Family will receive friends from 11am-12pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTH, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Funeral service will begin promptly at 12pm with Pastor Roderick Peeks Sr. officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. A special thanks to Curtis E. Adams and Andrea Adams for their loving care and support.



