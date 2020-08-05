Shortreed, Sarah J.
1939 - 20020
Sarah J. Shortreed, age 81, of Groveport, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Retired from Lucent. Lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Lithopolis. Preceded in death by her husband Richard J. Shortreed and son William D. Minshall, parents James and Dorothy Minshall, brother James A. Minshall. Survived by brothers, Paul and Carl Minshall; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including Linda and Terry Palm. Visitation will be Friday, August 7 from 12noon-2pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, followed by entombment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Family request guest wear masks. Share at www.orwoodyard.com