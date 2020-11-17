Kearney, Sarah Jean
1979 - 2020
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Sarah Jean Kearney of Dublin, Ohio lost her battle to cancer at the age of 41. Sarah was a little girl who grew to be an extraordinary and beautiful woman, a devoted wife, a loving mother of four precious children, and a source of strength and grace to all who knew her. She was a woman centered in her faith, and she was the one her loved ones called in times of uncertainty. She always had time to listen and respond in selfless love. Sarah was born on October 11, 1979 in Belleville, Illinois to V. Terry Metcalf and Jean Allschied. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 2002. She married her beloved Blake Kearney on October 11, 2003 in Columbia, Illinois. Together they were involved in EIU's Christian Campus House, and they lived in Illinois and then Arizona where she taught kindergarten for several years before settling in Dublin, Ohio. Sarah lived for Jesus and her family. She gave her children her best and her husband her adoration, and she served her church and others with a humble passion to share God's love. Her heart was full of grace; her ways were full of love. In an amazing way, she battled cancer with a "stubborn hope," trusting and knowing that God was with her every moment. Now she trusts us to finish what remains to be done: the work of a mother's love. Finding ourselves in an uncertain world, Sarah showed us that trusting God and doing the next act of love brings certainty and hope. Sarah, we miss you deeply. You may be gone, but we will always carry with us your welcoming heart, your delightful spirit and your loving grace. Sarah leaves behind a deeply saddened but grateful family. Her husband, Blake, and her four precious children, Logan, Nadia, Norah and Eliza, were the center of her world. Her family also includes her father, V. Terry Metcalf (Kelley Metcalf, deceased), her mother, Jean Allscheid (Dennis), her brother, Andrew (Danielle) Metcalf, her sister, Stephanie (Nathan) Bergman, her brother, Ian Metcalf, her in-laws, Paula and Jim Kearney, and her brother-in-law, Tyler (Karrie) in addition to many nieces, nephews and friends for whom she adored. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (tnbcfoundation.org
), the Welcome Warehouse of Dublin, and Vista Community Church. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1PM, Pastor Mike Smith, officiant. A private committal service to follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City. A webcast will be offered at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1101991
