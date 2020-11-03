Buchman, Sarah Jo
1958 - 2020
Sarah Jo (Hart) Buchman, known as Sally to her family and friends, passed away in West Jefferson, Ohio on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at age 62, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. As a teacher and yoga instructor, she touched many lives with compassion, grace, strength, and infinite joy. She is survived by her loving husband of forty years, James Buchman; and daughters, Emily Buchman and Lillian (Robert) Wall; brother, Roger (Nelda) Hart of Mpls., MN and his family. She is preceded in death by her father and mother J. Donald and T. Kathleen Hart, formally of Marysville, Ohio, sister Donna Koger and nephew Brandon Smith. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, from 4-7PM at RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH, 43162. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Sally's memory to the Huntington's Disease Society of America. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com
