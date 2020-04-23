|
|
Bartram, Sarah L.
1977 - 2020
Sarah L. Bartram, age 43, of Columbus, born February, 1977 and died peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home with her family by her side after living 18 years with ovarian cancer. Last year Sarah retired from ARC Industries East because of health issues. Although she never earned any degrees or high honors, she made an impression on everyone she met. Sarah was loud and boisterous, she never met a stranger and she enjoyed every day to the fullest. Making people laugh with corny jokes gave her great joy. She smiled at everyone and few could resist smiling back. Sarah is survived by her mother, Donna Bartram; brother, William Bartram; uncles and aunts, Billy and Francoise Bartram, Glenna Bittner, Jim and Sandra Barnhart, Phillip Hall, Vaughn Hall, Hugh and Pam Hall, friends at ARC Industries and special friend, Frances Spalding. She is also survived by the medical professionals who gave her the gift of the last 18 years. Special thanks to her Doctor Charming, aka Dr. Jeffery Fowler, the chemo crew and all the staff at Mill Run. Thanks also to each and every employee at OSU Hospital and The James, even those in billing. A private family service was held April 23, 2020 by SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. To honor Sarah's memory, smile at everyone you meet, tell someone a joke and enjoy each day as the gift it is. Those wishing to make a donation may contribute to the or their favorite charity.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2020