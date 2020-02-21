|
Moore, Sarah
1982 - 2020
Sarah Rebecca Moore, of Columbus, age 37, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born November 11, 1982 to Danny and Debbie Moore. She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Debbie Hysell; her son, Gage Farra; her sister, Shelli Moore of Athens, Alabama; aunts, Karen Sizemore of Blacklick, Kathy Carsilli of Columbus, Pat Poole of Reynoldsburg; many cousins. No services are scheduled.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020