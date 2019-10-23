|
Phillips, Sarah
1935 - 2019
Sarah Virginia "Ginny" (Cyrus) Phillips, age 84, living in Tampa, FL, passed away by natural causes on Oct 21, 2019, at her home in Tampa, FL. Family and friends called her Ginny, short for Virginia. Ginny was born on Oct 8, 1935 in Louisa, KY, daughter of Willie Raymond Cyrus and Isabelle "Belle" Evelyn (Johnson) Cyrus and was raised in Louisa, KY, along with her siblings, Betty June (Cyrus) Clevenger, Violet Darlene (Cyrus) Jenkins, Jim Cyrus, Jo Ann (Cyrus) Bradley, Sue (Cyrus) Maynard, Rick Cyrus, and Frieda Cyrus. Ginny was the oldest sibling and was a big sister/parent to all of her siblings. Ginny graduated from Louisa High School, Louisa, KY, then married Donald Ray Phillips and moved to Columbus, Ohio for work. Ginny worked at many places before settling in politics and real estate in Whitehall, OH, a suburb of Columbus. Ginny was a trendsetter and was the first woman to ever be elected in the city of Whitehall and held the office of City Clerk, Council Member and City Auditor. She was a great mentor, teacher and role model for so many. Later she worked in selling real estate and conducting appraisals. After living in Columbus for 61 years she moved to Hawaii and eventually to Florida. Ginny was a great Buckeye fan and loved attending The Ohio State University football home games. She is survived by her two sons, Donald Bruce and Carol (Collins) Phillips, David Brian and Lorie (Biggs) Phillips; grandchildren, Bobby Phillips, Christina Marie (Phillips) and Joe Schneider, Ryan Thomas and Holly (Toops) Phillips, Alicia Phillips, Jarrett Daniel and Tina (Rothe) Phillips; great-grandchildren, Courteny, Joey, Tori, Christopher, Becca, Wryn, Tessa; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. A showing will be held on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 from 2-4pm, with a Service at 4pm, at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227. Interment will be held on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 at 1pm, at the Cyrus Family Cemetery, 626 Greenbriar Rd, Louisa, KY. www.evansfuneralhome.net
