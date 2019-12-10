Home

Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
7:45 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
Sarah Schultz


1918 - 2019
Sarah Schultz Obituary
Schultz, Sarah
1918 - 2019
Mrs Raymond D. Schultz. Sarah Ellen Schultz, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, where she had been a patient for days. Born June 8, 1918 to the late Harley Sr. and Carrie B. Roberts Judy. She was a life-loving resident of Bloom Township and the community of Lithopolis; a 73 year member of Reber Chapter O. E. S. On June 13, 1936, Sarah Ellen was married to the late Raymond DeWitt Schultz. They immediately began their life work in farming at the farm where she was living at the time of her passing. Preceded in death by her husband, father, and mother, brothers Cecil J., Harley M., and Alfred J. Judy, and sisters Edna C. Kyper, Mary E. Underwood, and Mabel E. Seifert. Survived by son, William Eugene Schultz; daughter, Karen Sue (Laren G.) Kerr; cousins, nieces, nephews, great, great great, and great great great nieces and nephews. Visiting hours on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and an hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at 10:30 AM at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home, 587 Main St, Groveport, Ohio. Reverend Ben Foulk will officiate. Burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rockmill Rd, Lancaster, Ohio. O.E.S service Friday at 7:45 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be given to Reber Chapter O. E. S. #161. Arrangements completed by Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home. Dean Woodyard, director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
