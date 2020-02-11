|
|
Stewart (Rood), Sarah
Sarah Rood Stewart, 77, died Tuesday, February 4, after many years of Dementia. She was born in Athens, Ohio to Robert and Kathryn Rood. Her family moved to Columbus in 1953 where Sarah graduated from East High School class of 1960. Following graduation from OSU, she moved with her husband Richard Stewart to Sierra Vista, AZ. Sarah was a teacher in Arizona and later in Seattle,Washington before moving to Chapel Hill, NC in 1970. After receiving her Master's degree in Education, Sarah became a reading teacher from 1978 until her retirement in 2007. As well as teaching, Sarah was involved with the local Federation of Teachers as both member and later, president. Her passion for teachers' rights led her to then become president of the North Carolina Federation of Teachers and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Rood. She is survived by her husband, Richard; her son, Alex Stewart; her daughter, Tatyana Feeney (Niall); grandchildren, Fionn and Juliet Feeney; her sister, Carol Rood; and brother, Jed Rood. Sarah's love of reading is a gift she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She believed in the importance of books and reading in the lives of children and that access to books was a key to success. In light of this, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to:https://bookharvestnc.org. Online condolences may be made at https://walkersfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020